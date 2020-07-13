Apple iMac 20” Intel Core i3-P7350 Duo 160GB (Refurbished) Is Up For A Massive Offer – Avail Now
No one can deny that the desktop experience from an iMac is just something else completely. We also can’t deny that getting a new Apple computer is extremely heavy on the pocket. Wccftech is offering you the chance to get your hands on the Apple iMac 20” Intel Core i3-P7350 Duo 160GB (Refurbished) at a great discount. The offer will expire in less than a week’s time, so avail it right away. Get the deal and enjoy the ultimate desktop experience like you have never dreamed of before.
Apple iMac 20" Intel Core i3-P7350 Duo 160 GB (Refurbished) features
The iMac has great processing power and comes with an amazing display. It is great for multi-tasking and offers an impressive SATA hard drive. The refurbished version is in great condition and it only a fraction of the price you would have paid for the original. This computer is absolutely worth it, so get your hands on it right away. Here are highlights of what the Apple iMac (Refurbished) has in store for you:
- 20" LCD display: Enjoy your favorite content in amazing detail
- Intel Core i3-P7350 Dual-Core 2.0GHz CPU: Multi-task with ease
- 160GB SATA Hard Drive: Store your essential files & media
- NVIDIA GeForce 9400M Graphics: Game in stunning clarity
- Ethernet/Wi-Fi: Go online w/ wired & wireless connectivity options
- Model year: 2009
Specs
- Model number: MC015LLA-1GB-B
- Color: silver
- Materials: plastic, metal, glass, electronics
- Dimensions: 18.5"H x 19.1"W x 7.4"D
- Weight: 20lbs
- Processor: Intel Core i3-P7350 (Dual-Core, 2GHz)
- RAM: 1GB DDR2
- Storage: 160GB (7200RPM) SATA Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 9400M (128MB Dedicated Video Memory)
- SuperMulti-DVD Burner
- 3 x USB 2.0, 1 x Microphone-in
- Wired Keyboard and Wired Mouse
- 1MP Webcam
- 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11BGN
- Apple Mac OS X 10.5 Operating System
- Energy Star Compliant
- Aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty from third party
Includes
- Apple iMac 20" Intel Core i3-P7350 Duo 160 GB (Refurbished)
- Power cord
- USB mouse
- USB keyboard
Original Price Apple iMac 20” Intel Core i3-P7350 Duo 160GB (Refurbished): $949
Wccftech Discount Price Apple iMac 20” Intel Core i3-P7350 Duo 160GB (Refurbished): $279.99
