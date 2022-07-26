Apple Hosting Limited-Time Discounts for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch in China

Apple is gearing up to launch rare discounts for some of its products and accessories in China. The rare bundle of products includes iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the iPhone SE along with accessories such as the AirPods and low-cost Apple Watch models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Launching Limited iPhone and AirPods Discount in China Later This Week

If you reside in China, you will be able to take advantage of the promotion from July 29 to August 1. As mentioned earlier, Apple's discounts will be applicable for the iPhone, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch SE (via Bloomberg). You can check out more details on Apple's website. If you are wondering about the savings, check out the details below.

iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro, you can save RMB 600 immediately.

iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, you can save RMB 600.

iPhone SE (3rd generation) can save RMB 200.

iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, you can save RMB 500 immediately.

Save RMB 200 on Apple Watch SE.

AirPods Pro can save RMB 250.

AirPods (third generation) can save RMB 150.

Other than this, only users residing in China will be able to take advantage of the discount. In addition, only certain payment methods are applicable at checkout for the Apple discount. Furthermore, the company is also limiting users to buying only two products per category.

A single order must be paid with one of the aforementioned methods, and no other payment methods can be used at the same time. Each customer is limited to 2 pieces per product category (iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods are three different categories), and products that exceed this limit are no longer eligible for immediate discounts (for example: each customer can only buy 2 at a discounted price) an eligible iPhone, regardless of model).

Even though Apple's promotions are active for some product categories, the latest discounts on iPhone models are pretty rare in the region. The discounts will allow Apple to increase its sales in the region. We have previously heard how Apple is gradually increasing its share in the market against the giants.

The company is planning to launch iPhone 14 series later this year alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8 models. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.