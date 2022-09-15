Apple Highlights the Advantages of Using an eSIM in an iPhone When You Are Traveling Abroad

All iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. do not feature a SIM card tray, forcing customers to rely on eSIM technology instead. While this can seem to have drawbacks, especially when users intend to travel abroad, Apple believes that there are a multitude of benefits to this approach.

With an eSIM, Apple States That Users Can Store Eight or More Numbers, With Models as Old as the iPhone XS Supporting the Technology

In a support document published on Apple’s website, using an iPhone 14 or previous models that have eSIM technology will bring an additional layer of security.

“eSIM offers many benefits while you travel abroad. It's more secure than a physical SIM because it can't be removed if your iPhone is lost or stolen. With eSIM, you don't need to obtain, carry, and swap physical SIM cards (which can also be lost), or wait for them to arrive by mail.”

There have been some smartphones launched in the past that supported up to three SIM cards, whereas Apple continues to sell iPhones in other countries with up to two physical SIMs. With all iPhone 14 variants sold in the U.S. supporting eSIM, you can store up to eight or more numbers, with iPhone 13 models and newer being able to have two active eSIMs in unison.

Though eSIM iPhones are much more secure, what about the convenience level when traveling to other countries? Apple has a solution for that obstacle too, stating that worldwide service providers offer eSIM plans in over 190 countries. Depending on which country you travel to, you can find out which carriers support eSIM Quick Transfer, eSIM Carrier Activation, or other methods by checking out the support document in thorough detail.

There are benefits of using eSIM technology in an iPhone 14, but some customers may feel genuinely disappointed that there is a lack of a SIM card tray. It is inevitable that other regions will switch to eSIM plans in the future, with Apple’s competitors eventually making the switch too, but this transition phase is where the problems will begin to arise for potentially millions.

News Source: Apple