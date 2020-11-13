Apple has Stopped Signing iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1

Apple is no longer signing iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 for iPhone and iPad. Here's what it means and why you really shouldn't care at all.

You Can No Longer Downgrade to iOS 14.1 / iPadOS 14.1 from iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2

Apple released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 a few days ago and it packs a noticeable amount of features. You can read the entire changelog right here.

Long story short, it is an important update and one you should install it right away. There is really no point in sticking with inferior software at all. Newer will always be better.

But, whenever Apple releases a new update, it's only a matter of time the company stops signing the previous software release, completely axing the downgrade process. It's the end of the line for iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 today as you can no longer downgrade to it since Apple is no longer signing said firmware.

If you were planning to downgrade to iOS 14.1 or iPadOS 14.1 for whatever reason, you can no longer do it. So, don't bother with it as you will be wasting your time.

Really, just don't.

I will highly recommend that you go ahead and update to iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 instead as it is a great release in terms of battery life, bug fixes and performance improvements.