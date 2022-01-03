Apple Gifts Engineers a Special M1 T-Shirt, Celebrating End of First Year of Apple Silicon Transition

Apple is gradually making its way to completely transition to its custom silicon from Intel. The company introduced the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips only a few months ago with the launch of its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new chips deliver enhanced performance and battery life and we have seen several tests that praise them. In honor of completing the first year of Apple Silicon transition, the company is gifting its engineering team special t-shirts who worked on the M1 chip. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

To commemorate the first year of Apple Silicon transition, an Apple engineer has shared an image on Twitter, showing a special M1 t-shirt gifted by Apple. The t-shirt shows an image of an M1 chip and its accompanying glow and a card from Apple thanking the engineers who worked on the M1 project. The card reads:

"Every so often, something comes along that changes everything. Congratulations and thank you for helping make Apple ‌M1‌ possible!"

Apple engineer Andy Boretto noted that December 31, 2021, was the "last day of the year special delivery." The engineer expressed that he was proud to have worked on Apple's custom chips from Apple.

last day of the year special delivery! #m1 team, proud to have worked on PowerPC to Intel and now M1 transitions #apple pic.twitter.com/jwejRaOGGS — aboretto (@aboretto) December 31, 2021

Apple first announced its transition to its custom chips back in June of 2021 and released the M1 chip in November. According to Apple, the transition from Intel to its custom chips will take a total of two years. The last products Apple upgraded were the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views on Apple gifting its engineers a special M1 t-shirt? Share your views with us in the comments.