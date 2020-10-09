Apple Files ‘iPhone for Life’ Trademark Along With iPhone Upgrade Program

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12 on October 13 as it sends out invites for its 'Hi, Speed' event. We are also looking forward to more products like AirTags, new Macs with Apple Silicone, and much more. We are now hearing that the company has filed a new trademark application for the phrase 'iPhone for Life' alongside a new iPhone Upgrade Program. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Apple Filed a Trademark for the Phrase 'iPhone for Life' in Hong Kong

Discovered by Patently Apple, the phrase 'iPhone for Life' trademark has been filed in Hong Kong. The phrase has been used by foreign carriers and retailers as an alternative for iPhone Upgrade Program. As for Apple, the company has never used the phrase before to advertise any program or plan. Hence, this raises a lot of questions about what the new iPhone trademark could have in store for users.

The iPhone trademark application was filed back in September by a legal representative hired by Apple in Hong Kong. It's not clear if Apple is beginning a new program or rebranding an existing one. It is also possible that Apple is protecting a phrase used by its resellers. Also, what importance does it hold considering the iPhone 12 is right around the corner?

According to Patently Apple, the Apple's trademark application feature two parts: one for retail and the other for finance.

Class 35: “Retail store services and retail store services provided via communications networks featuring handheld mobile digital electronic devices and other consumer electronics, computer software, accessories, peripherals and carrying cases for the aforesaid devices, and pre-recorded music; product demonstrations provided in-store and via communications networks; information and consultation in connection with the foregoing; computerized data storage and retrieval services for digital text, data, image, audio, and video works; information and consultation in connection therewith.” Class 36: “Financial services; financing services; banking services; financing of loans; extension of retail credit; installment loans; lease-purchase financing; debit and credit card services; issuance of credit cards; payment services; financial transaction services; electronic payment processing services; electronic payment processing services using biometric technology for identification and authentication; financial services, namely, accepting, processing, authenticating, managing and reconciling electronic payments and electronic payment transactions; insurance and warranty services; providing and underwriting warranty and extended warranty contracts; gift card and prepaid card services; providing rebates at participating establishments of others through use of a membership card; providing cash and other rebates for credit card use as part of a customer loyalty program; charitable fundraising services; financial counseling services; financial advice and consultancy services; providing financial information about stocks; providing information in the fields of investment and finance.”

The application does not reveal how Apple will be using the phrase, so we can't make any solid conclusions on it. For what it seems, Apple will use a trademarked phrase for a new iPhone rental program directly from the company. As mentioned earlier, the final word rests with Apple.

We will share more details on this as soon as we hear it. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.