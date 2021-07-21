Apple Expands U1 Ultra Wideband to Four More Countries

Apple's U1 chip has been unlocked in four additional countries, meaning features like Precision Finding will now work where the chip has been unlocked.

Apple's Ultra Wideband U1 Chip Unlocked in Argentina, Pakistan, Paraguay and Solomon Islands

Previously, a lot of AirTag users found out the hard way that Precision Finding is not working for them at all, as if the feature didn't exist in the first place. It was simply because the U1 chip was disabled in their region / country. With the release iOS 14.7, Apple has went ahead and unlocked the U1 Ultra Wideband chip in four more countries, which are as follows:

Argentina

Pakistan

Paraguay

Solomon Islands

The places where the chip is still disabled are as follows, as per Apple's Ultra Wideband availability page: