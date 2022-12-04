Apple Could Potentially Delay Its AR Headset Due to Unspecified “Software-Related Issue”

It was previously reported that Apple is planning to announce its upcoming AR/VR Headset at a media event in January. Today, a prominent analyst claims that mass shipments of Apple's AR Headset will be delayed until the second half of 2023. Scroll down to read more details on the delay and what you should expect.

Analyst Claims, Mass Shipments of Apple's AR Headset are Delayed Until the Second Half of 2023

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, mass shipments of Apple's AR Headset will be delayed until the second half of next year, potentially due to an unknown "software-related issue." Kuo also states that mass shipments of the required components are likely to begin in the first, but the fully assembled headset might be shipped in the second half of 2023. With the issue at hand, Apple's AR Headset could launch in the second half of 2023. However, there is a possibility that the company could announce the headset earlier.

If we glance at the potential options, WWDC 2023 might be the right time for Apple to unveil the Headset. In addition, the company could also release an SDK for developers to build AR/VR apps for the headset ahead of time. It was previously claimed by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that Apple plans to announce the AR Headset at a media event in January. He also stated that mass shipments will begin in the latter half of 2023.

The mass shipment schedule of components is still likely 1H23/2Q23, but due to postponed mass shipment schedule of the end product, Apple MR headset shipment forecast in 2023 will likely be less than 500k units, which is lower than the market consensus of 800k-1,200k units. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 4, 2022

Given the information, it is unclear if Apple will delay the announcement of the headset. This is due to the fact that a wider gap between the announcement and launch could have an adverse impact on the sales of the device. According to the analyst, Apple will ship less than 500,000 units of the AR Headset next year.

Given the information, it is unclear if Apple will delay the announcement of the headset. This is due to the fact that a wider gap between the announcement and launch could have an adverse impact on the sales of the device. According to the analyst, Apple will ship less than 500,000 units of the AR Headset next year.