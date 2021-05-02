Apple Could Announce AirPods 3 and HiFi Apple Music Tier in ‘Coming Weeks’

Apple's music streaming service has gradually progressed over the years and the company is consistently adding further additions to the platform. According to the latest, Apple is preparing to launch a new HiFi Apple Music tier in the 'coming weeks.' In addition to this, Apple will also announce its highly anticipated AirPods 3 alongside the HiFi Apple Music tier. Scroll down to see further details on the scenario and when can we expect the service to arrive.

Apple To Announce New HiFi Apple Music Tier and AirPods 3 in 'Coming Weeks'

The report comes from the Hits Doubles Daily, citing that Apple will offer high-fidelity music streaming at a monthly subscription fee of $9.99. This is the same price as the individual tier by Apple. Apple's direct competitor, Spotify will also release the feature later this year through which users will be able to "upgrade their sound quality to Spotify HiFi and listen to their favorite songs the way artists intended."

According to the latest report, Apple is planning to announce the new HiFi tier and the AirPods 3 in the 'coming weeks.' The next big thing from Apple is its WWDC event on June 7. Henceforth, Apple could potentially announce the new quality standard and its third-generation AirPods at the conference. Last year, Apple made no hardware announcements at its WWDC event. However, this year might be different with rumors of AirPods 3.

AirPods 3 are expected to feature a similar design language as the AirPods Pro. While the new design is a welcome addition, it is not certain whether the company will incorporate all the "Pro" level features in AirPods 3 such as ANC. Take note that these are mere rumors at this stage and the final word rests with Apple. Nonetheless, we will let you guys know as soon as we have certain details regarding the subject. Apple has also released a new firmware update for the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, download if you have not already.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming HiFi tier in Apple Music? Do you think Apple will launch the AirPods before the WWDC event on June 7? Let us know in the comments.