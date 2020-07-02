Apple Continues to Innovate, Analyst Gives Four Reasons to Believe in Company’s Success

Apple at its WWDC 2020 announced new plans for the future pertaining to its transition to custom silicon. Apart from this, the company seems to be focusing a lot on the new iPad as well. iPadOS introduced a dedicated platform that bridges most of the gaps between an iPad and a computer. However, the company has also been striding forward for the iPhone. Analysts have also shown their love for Apple and investors are being told by the Bank of America that the company continues to innovate.

Analyst States Four Reasons to Believe in Apple's Ongoing Success, Says Wearables Are 10 Years Ahead of the Competition

Apple analyst gives four reasons to believe in the iPhone-maker's ongoing success. Steve Jobs claimed that the iPhone was five years ahead of any other smartphone. The analyst argues that it is twice as true for the company's wearable. In my point of view, the argument definitely holds true to this day since the Apple Watch was first revealed and it keeps on getting better with every new model.

Neil Cybart states four reasons why Apple is continuing to improve the iPad and Mac once again instead of the iPhone. The analyst argued the stance in a lengthy Above Avalon post (via (9to5mac), which is a treat to read.

A few years ago, Apple was most aggressive with products capable of making technology more relevant and personal (iPhone and Apple Watch) […] The Apple Watch and iPhone were Apple’s clear priorities while the iPad, Mac portables, and Mac desktops ended up facing a battle for management attention as if they were located at the end of the rope that was Apple management was pulling. Apple changed from a “pull” strategy in which some products like the iPad and Mac seemed to be having a hard time keeping up to a push strategy characterized by every major product category moving forward simultaneously. This shift appears to have been born in 2017, which would explain why we are still seeing the initial fruit of the effort. The iPad and Mac product categories have benefited the most from this revised “push” product strategy with more frequent and noteworthy updates.

The analyst also suggests that the company is focusing more on the user experience. This does not only classify the hardware but software as well. It's not at all surprising that the company emphasizes greatly on the user experience, even if we're taking product unboxings into account.

Instead of defining innovation as either being first or doing something different, Apple looks at innovation as something that improves customers’ lives. A major consequence of this has been software and hardware releases that have prioritized feature quality over quantity. This year’s WWDC came in a full 20% shorter than previous keynotes. While having a digital format helped cut down on the timing due to quicker transitions, no clapping etc., there were also fewer new features announced. However, the features that were announced contained more significance when it comes to pushing the user experience forward.

Tim Cook made sure that the software is as strong as the hardware. With better apps and services that complement the hardware and their integration together, Apple's ecosystem keeps you in it.

It’s not just about Apple pushing multiple product categories forward at the same time. Instead, it’s about adding cohesiveness and commonality between product categories. Apple is making it easier for people to buy multiple Apple devices. As users move deeper into the Apple ecosystem, satisfaction and loyalty rates stand to go even higher. The end result is that Apple’s billion users aren’t just any billion users. Instead, they are a billion users less likely to use non-Apple devices and services going forward.

Allowing iOS apps to run on ARM Macs in the future, the ecosystem will only get stronger. The analyst also states that the Cupertino-giant does not have any competition at this stage. He says that Samsung does not have a vision or direction. Google, on the other hand, does not pay attention to the user experience. Microsoft's Surface failed to compete with the iPad, let alone Macs.

Giving Apple a 10-year head start against the competition with wearables may end up giving too much credit to the competition. Excelling in wearables requires a corporate culture, product development process, and business model that few companies other than Apple possess. In many ways, Apple was built to excel in wearables. Apple should probably get used to being its own toughest competitor.

The analyst ends by recalling Steve Jobs' comment when the first iPhone was launched, stating that the iPhone was five years ahead of the competition and Apple's success is even greater in terms of wearables.

