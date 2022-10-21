Menu
Company

Apple’s Chief Industrial Designer Evans Hankey, Who Succeeded Jony Ive, Is Leaving the Company

Omar Sohail
Oct 21, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Apple’s Chief Industrial Designer Evans Hankey, Who Succeeded Jony Ive, Is Leaving the Company

Shortly after Jony Ive’s resignation, Evans Hankey became Apple’s chief industrial designer, but her stint at the company did not last long, as the former executive is leaving the company after holding the position for only three years. This move leaves a massive gap in the firm’s design chief role, which has yet to be filled.

Hankey Is Expected to Remain at Apple for the Next Six Months, Before Leaving, After Which the Company Will Likely Name a Suitable Replacement

Before Jony Ive left Apple after two decades, Hankey was reporting to him. After succeeding Ive as the chief design officer, the executive has since reported to Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams. According to Bloomberg, Apple has yet to announce a suitable replacement but reports that Hankey will remain at the company for another six months before leaving. During her time, Hankey oversaw a multitude of industrial designers and had a pivotal role to play when it came to Apple iconic product designs.

Related StoryAli Salman
When Will Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro Models Launch

An Apple spokesperson mentioned the following statement concerning Hankey’s departure from the company.

“Apple’s design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple. The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we’d like to thank her for her leadership and contributions.”

Jony Ive with Tim Cook

After Ive announced his resignation in 2019, another Apple employee, Alan Dye, was promoted to the company’s head of design for software and user interfaces, sharing an upgrade in the hierarchy, like Hankey. Dye has not announced his departure from the technology giant and will still be reporting to Williams. As far as major product developments go, there are not any fresh designs expected, as the updated MacBook Pro models will likely share the same chassis as the 2021 versions.

Also, Apple’s highly-rumored AR headset was said to have entered the design development stage back in June this year, so it is unlikely that Hankey’s departure will affect the launch of the head-mounted wearable.

News Source: Bloomberg

Products mentioned in this post

MacBook Pro

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order