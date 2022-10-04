Menu
Apple CEO Tim Cook Believes That Candidates Need to Possess Four Qualities if They Want to Work at the Company

Omar Sohail
Oct 4, 2022, 02:48 PM EDT
Apple CEO Tim Cook Believes That Candidates Need to Possess Four Qualities if They Want to Work at the Company

Being employed at one of the largest companies in the world can be a daunting task, irrespective of the perks and advantages that one gets. At Apple, the stakes are always high, and according to CEO Tim Cook, if you want to work there, there are four qualities you must possess.

Cook Believes That Collaboration, Creativity, Curiosity, and Expertise Are the Four Qualities That One Must Possess to Work at Apple

Speaking at the University of Naples Federico II in Italy, Fortune Magazine reports about the traits that Tim Cook believes should be present in people for them to succeed at Apple. He first talks about collaboration, saying that if two or more individuals have an idea, their combined efforts will make the end result bigger and better.

“We believe that strong individual contributors are really key, but two strong individuals that work together can do amazing work, and small teams can do incredible things. So we look for the ability to collaborate with people— the fundamental feeling that if I share my idea with you, that that idea will grow and get bigger and be better.”

Next up, he speaks about creativity and wants the people working at Apple to look at a problem differently. Cook thinks that thinking differently can result in better solutions.

“We look for people that think differently, that can look at a problem and not be caught up in the dogma of how that problem has always been viewed. And so [we look for] somebody that will kind of walk around the problem and look at it from different angles and use their creative juices to come up with solutions.”

Cook also wants the people employed at Apple to question anything they feel is relevant. People often refrain from asking questions in a group thinking they will be mocked for it.

“There are no dumb questions. Curiosity is about being curious about something to ask lots of questions, whether you think they're smart questions or dumb questions. It's amazing when somebody starts to ask questions as a kid would, how it puts pressure on the person to think through the answers really deeply. And so, we look for this innate curiosity in people.”

Last but certainly not least, Cook wants the people working at Apple to be experts in their respective fields. He also mentions an important bit, saying that there needs to be a greater vision for working at a company, so only those who want to improve the customer’s life and do it in an ethical manner will thrive at the company.

“If we're doing something in industrial design, we need somebody that knows industrial design and has a skill set in it either from their college days or through their work days.”

If you want to check out Tim Cook’s entire speech, you can click on the source link below for more information.

News Source: Fortune

