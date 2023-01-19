Apple’s AR Headset Lenses Reportedly Being Shipped As Early As Next Month

There will be several indicators highlighting that Apple’s AR headset is nearing its official unveiling period. This latest one, according to one report, is lens shipments that could happen as soon as next month.

Report suggests that the ‘RealityPro’ mixed-reality headset launch is slated for fall, with lens modules shipments happening next month

A paywalled report published on DigiTimes and spotted by MacRumors talks about Apple supplier Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) preparing the AR headset lens shipments. Assuming everything goes according to plan, the lens modules may start shipping as soon as next month, and that might excite several potential customers and readers, but note that the official announcement is said to happen in fall, according to the report.

“Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) will supply lens modules for VR head-mounted devices, to be launched by Apple in 2023, with shipments to begin in February-March 2023, according to GSEO's supply chain makers.”

Concept image of the Apple AR headset

For those that do not know, the fall season starts on September 23, meaning that the AR headset launch may happen sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. While that is a long wait, you should know that this is the first time Apple is releasing such a product to the masses, and it will take its sweet time, particularly with software tweaking. Earlier, we reported that Apple supplier Pegatron will begin mass production of the headset in March 2023.

Shortly after, there was an update stating that the AR headset launch would happen before Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote, so the launch timelines from various sources are not aligned for the time being. Readers should know that DigiTimes does not have the best track record, so it is best to treat all of this information with a pinch of salt right now. It is no secret that Apple has been running into problems with its AR headset, which is why it has postponed the launch of its rumored AR glasses indefinitely. Hopefully, we get to see a phenomenal product in action, and we will keep you updated on the latest, so stay tuned.

News Source: DigiTimes