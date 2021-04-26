Apple’s AR Glasses Has Reportedly Been Delayed – Early 2022 Launch Could Be Unlikely

Apple’s rumored AR glasses were set to arrive in early 2022, but it seems that the company has run into some problems. Suppliers were supposed to begin testing the prototype around this time, but that plan has not kicked off for some reason. This can mean Apple will unveil the glasses at a much later time.

Volume Production of the Rumored AR glasses Unlikely to Start in Q1, 2022

A report from DigiTimes states that Apple has not started the P2 prototype testing phase for the AR glasses. This delay means that mass production might happen at a much later time, meaning that the expected Q1, 2022 launch timeline may not materialize. After the P2 stage, the prototype glasses still need to pass the P3 phase, plus another couple of rounds of testing before the product has a chance of entering mass production.

While we talk about Apple’s AR glasses, it is interesting to note that the report talks about a 2022 release. Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about an AR headset arriving in 2022, not a pair of smart glasses. On the subject of smart glasses, Kuo predicted that these would arrive in 2025 and not earlier. Still, it would be exciting if we would get a pair of smart glasses much earlier than expected since it would give us a first glance at Apple’s attempt to popularize augmented reality through product developments such as eye wearables.

After all, it will be less obnoxious to don a pair of AR glasses than a large headset when moving around outdoors. Then again, we should treat this report with a pinch of salt for now and await more updates on the AR headset instead. As always, we will update our readers accordingly.

News Source: DigiTimes