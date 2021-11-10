Apple Announces New ‘Business Essentials’ Subscription Service For Small Businesses

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce a new subscription service aimed towards small business owners. The new Apple Business Essentials offer management tools like setup and onboarding, iCloud storage, and much more. Scroll down to read more offerings from Apple's new subscription service.

Apple Business Essentials Will Provide Management and Setup Tools For Small Businesses With Up to 500 Employees

Apple's new Business Essentials tool will allow small businesses with up to 500 employees to easily deploy, configure, and manage Apple products from any location. The service will also offer 24/7 Apple Support access to the businesses. Moreover, you can also download the service app which can be accessed by employees to download corporate apps like Microsoft Word, and more. Learn more details here.

Within Apple Business Essentials, Collections enable IT personnel to configure settings and apps for individual users, groups, or devices. When employees sign in to their corporate or personally owned device with their work credentials, Collections automatically push settings such as VPN configurations and Wi-Fi passwords. In addition, Collections will install the new Apple Business Essentials app on each employee’s home screen, where they can download corporate apps assigned to them, such as Cisco Webex or Microsoft Word.

If you are interested, you can download the Apple Business Essentials as a beta in the United States, The service will be officially available to businesses with up to 500 employees in the Spring of 2022. In terms of pricing, the new subscription will cost you $12.99 per user per month. It will also depend on the number of devices and the iCloud storage that each user needs as well.

Users will also have an option to add AppleCare+ to the Apple Business Essentials plan next year at launch. This will provide 24/7 access to Apple Support by phone, training for IT administration and employees, and much more. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on Apple's new service as soon as we have further information.

