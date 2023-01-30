This Apple AirPort Concept Supports The Latest Wi-Fi 6E Standard, Is The Same Size As A HomePod mini, And Features A Custom SoC

Apple officially discontinued its AirPort lineup in 2018, bringing an end to the company’s router family. While there have been some strings of evidence that suggested the technology giant might re-emerge in this market, to date, we have yet to see a product materialize, meaning that Apple is done with its category. However, all it takes is the effort of one concept designer to make you wish a design makeover came out of nowhere, offering the latest wireless standards and features. Well, today is your lucky day, so take a look.

Apple’s latest AirPort concept runs the company’s A15 Bionic, providing innovative features that no other router could

A series of images were uploaded to Behance by Parker Ortolani, showing Apple’s AirPort concept. To be honest, the design language and the color of choice would be something the company would have likely chosen as the final product to grace the masses, so it is clear that some adequate thought was invested before creating these images. The concept shows that the new AirPort only costs $199, but it supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Launching something similar would be perfect in 2023, seeing as how the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are rumored to be Apple’s first iPhone models to support Wi-Fi 6E. Its size is the same as the HomePod mini, which was also well-thought-of because it will not get in the way of other household objects. It also features an assortment of Apple’s custom chipsets, such as the A15 Bionic, along with U1 and U2, for fast, seamless pairing with the company’s smart speakers, along with Siri integration and a whole lot of security.

The AirPort concept also supports iCloud Private Relay, making your browsing traffic anonymous, even to Apple. Sadly, given the list of products the company is working with right now, which includes its highly ambitious AR headset, it is unlikely there would be a team dedicated to working on something like this. Additionally, a Wi-Fi 6E-capable router from Apple would definitely not cost $199 since competing routers are priced a bit higher, so the Cupertino firm would have lost the pricing war immediately.

Even then, there is a ray of life from Apple’s consumers who wish the company would recruit a team that would take its time to develop a router that offers a wide range of features, and is incorporated with custom hardware to make the wireless experience even better. What do you think of this concept? If you like it, you should show some love to Parker Ortolani on his Behance page by checking out some of his other works.

