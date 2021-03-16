Apple Agrees to Having Pre-Installed Apps on Devices in Russia

Apple has decided to comply with the laws that were introduced in Russia back in 2019. These laws stated that all devices must come with several pre-installed software. Now, pre-installed apps are nothing new, to be honest. However, in the case of Apple, things work differently as they do on Android phones. Still, Apple has decided to go ahead and comply with the rules, a choice that seems sensible at this point.

Apple Devices Will Start Display an Option to Install Certain Apps in Russia

The new decision is going to go into effect starting April 1; here is an official statement from Vedomosti Business Daily,

Apple has agreed to comply with the rules of the law on mandatory pre-installation on gadgets of Russian software - from April 1, devices when activated in Russia will offer domestic applications. It was possible to agree on this during negotiations with the leadership of the Ministry of National Finance A high-ranking source in the Ministry of Finance told Vedomosti about reaching an agreement with Apple. The agreements stipulate that the first time Apple is purchased in Russia, the user will see a dialog window when setting up, in which he will be asked to install applications from the government-approved list by default, Vedomosti said. It will be possible to refuse installation, removing ticks in front of certain applications, explains the source of the publication.

The idea of pre-installed software does not fully make sense because users will be presented with a choice to install these apps on their device during the setup process. However, currently, it seems like there is an opt-out situation rather than something you have to do at all costs. The report also reveals more information.

From April 1, users will be offered a selection of apps from Russian developers through the activation screens of new devices, which they will be able to choose to install on their iPhone or iPad, Apple told Vedomosti, stressing that the company complies with the laws of the countries in which it operates. For more than 10 years, Apple's app store has proven to be a safe and secure place to search and download apps - as part of the company's experience providing customers, all applications are tested to meet privacy, security and content standards, the company said.

Apple also seems to be in discussions that will promote "promising" applications within the app store. If you are wondering, here is the list of software that could be included.

Browsers, antivirus and mapping software, messengers, mail agents and online cinema agents, the State Services app, the Mir Pay payment system app, and more...

Apple talks about the possibility of withdrawing from the Russian market if the law went through, but it seems like Apple has reached a compromise, as the company has finally agreed to abide by the laws that were passed back in 2019.