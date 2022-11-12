Menu
Company

Apple Is Violating User Privacy While Financially Benefiting off Their App Store Data Collection, Claims Lawsuit

Omar Sohail
Nov 12, 2022, 05:05 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
Apple Is Violating User Privacy While Financially Benefiting off Their App Store Data Collection, Claims Lawsuit

A lawsuit alleges that according to research published in November, Apple not only tracks, records, and collects data without the user’s permission through its App Store but also monetizes off of it. This data includes browsing history and activity, with the plaintiff hoping that the lawsuit turns into a class action one.

Apple Allegedly Has Some Knowledge of What a User Is Browsing on the App Store

Elliot Libman was the name of the plaintiff, with AppleInsider reporting that the case number 5:2022cv07069 was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. Sadly, Libman’s attorneys do not share the same enthusiasm as their client, believing that the lawsuit will be difficult to win. As for details of the suit, they are provided below.

Related StoryAli Salman
Apple’s Latest Shot on iPhone Video Highlights Enhanced Stability With Action Mode

“Apple’s practices infringe upon consumers’ privacy; intentionally deceive consumers; give Apple and its employees power to learn intimate details about individuals’ lives, interests, and app usage; and make Apple a potential target for “one-stop shopping” by any government, private, or criminal actor who wants to undermine individuals’ privacy, security, or freedom. Through its pervasive and unlawful data tracking and collection business, Apple knows even the most intimate and potentially embarrassing aspects of the user’s app usage— regardless of whether the user accepts Apple’s illusory offer to keep such activities private.”

The report also states that the data Libman is referring to is collected on Apple’s servers. For instance, Netflix also follows a practice where user data is collected on the servers and is tied with that specific account, suggesting that the attorneys or plaintiff might be confused about the understanding of server-side data collection. The lawsuit also mentions that Apple has financially benefitted from users’ personal data, but the report mentions that the study included in the suit talks about sales of data, plus information that was breached through hacks.

To remind you, Apple states that it does not collect user data and is transparent on how it uses data in its advertising platform, and that alone might be the final nail in the lawsuit’s coffin. App Store and iPhone users always agree to the terms and conditions that Apple sets before they can actually start using them, so to claim that these practices are a violation appears farfetched. In order for a lawsuit to actually proceed to court, customers need to be misled by a company by engaging in practices that were not mentioned in the agreement.

So far, there is no hearing date for the case and unfortunately, we do not have an update on that either.

News Source: AppleInsider

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:18
Updates from gaming. #youtubeshorts #shorts
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
Filter videos by
Order