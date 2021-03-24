Apex Legends May be Getting Titanfall Crossover Content in the Future

It’s long been known that Apex Legends and Titanfall exist in the same universe, but we’ve yet to see much in the way of crossover content between Respawn’s two franchises. Well, that may be about to change. Recently, reputable dataminer Biast12 posted a video, which seems to show one of Titanfall’s titular Titans within Apex Legends. The player is able to call in the Titan and then shortly after, it blows up, hinting their use may be somewhat limited. Check the video out, below.

According to Biast12, this Titan summoning power is the Ultimate for a long-rumored new Legend named Blisk. They also posted a screen detailing his abilities…

Blisk Abilities Passive: Pilot Kit - Blast can hack Survey Beacons using his Data Knife. Blisk can also wall run.

- Blast can hack Survey Beacons using his Data Knife. Blisk can also wall run. Tactical: My Ring, My Rules - Blisk creates a damaging zone powered by The Arena's Ring.

- Blisk creates a damaging zone powered by The Arena's Ring. Ultimate: Standby for Titanfall - Blisk summons an Auto-Titan to suppress an area.

As you can see, Blisk’s homage to Titanfall goes beyond being able to summon one of the big mechs, as he can wall-run as well. Our leaker has not indicated when Blisk might launch, so it’s not a guarantee the character will show up next season. There’s a possibility he may be scrapped and never show up at all, but that seems rather unlikely – I’m sure Respawn will want to do a Titanfall crossover eventually.

Apex Legends is currently the midst of Season 8, which added the explosive new Legend, Fuse, revamped the King’s Canyon map again, and more. You can get more detail on Season 8 here. The Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends also recently launched, to somewhat mixed reviews. You can get a quick look at that version of the game here.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and is playable on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. What do you think? Looking forward to Titans in Apex?