Apex Legends’ second birthday is coming up (hard to believe it’s only been around that long) and Respawn is celebrating with a new season of content. Season 8, entitled “Mayhem,” will introduce the new Legend Fuse to the Apex roster. As his name implies, Fuse is an explosives expert, who has maintained a lifelong brother-sister-style rivalry with an unnamed friend, with the two trading a golden grenade back and forth to signify who’s currently “winning” their friendly war.

Unfortunately, their rivalry turns a little more serious when Fuse decides to join the Apex Games and his friend accidentally blows his arm off with their special grenade. Whoops! You can watch the whole little drama play out (and check out Fuse’s beautiful mullet) in the new Apex Legends “Stories from the Outlands” animated short, below.

Aside from the teaser above, we don’t know much about Fuse, but we can pretty safely assume he’ll have some sort of explosive abilities. In addition to the new Legend, Respawn is promising another revamp for the King’s Canyon map, and a new weapon (the 30-30 Repeater) for Season 8. Of course, we’ll also be getting a new battle pass and the usual collection of skins.

Update: According to some non-English versions of the above trailer, Apex Legends is also making its debut on Nintendo Switch on February 2. A Switch version was originally announced back in the summer of 2020, so it's good to see it finally arrive...

BREAKING: The Japanese version on YouTube states Apex Legends is coming to Switch on February 2. "And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!" pic.twitter.com/63TpUn27Mx — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 18, 2021

Apex Legends is still in the midst of Season 7, entitled “Ascension,” which introduced the gravity-manipulating Legend Horizon, the all-new sky-high Olympus map, and more. You can check out Wccftech’s full hands-on impressions of that season, right here. Season 7 will continue right up until the launch of Season 8, so you still have time to make some progress in that battle pass!

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and is playable on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. Season 8 will kick off on February 2. No word on when we’ll learn more about the upcoming season, but expect new info, trailers, and footage to roll out over the next couple weeks.