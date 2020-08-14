Apex Legends Season 6 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Rampart’s Heavy Artillery and Map Changes

Apex Legends Season 6, entitled “Boosted,” drops this week, and Respawn has provided a first look at new Legend Rampart in action, as well as some of the changes coming to the World’s Edge map. You can check out Apex Legends Season 6 trailer, below.

As we’ve already learned, Rampart is a “expert modder,” who carries one hell on an intimidating Gatling-style gun. You can get more details on Season 6, including the game’s new crafting system, right here. Meanwhile, Respawn has also detailed some of the changes coming to World’s Edge, which continues to be taken over and built up by Hammond Industries. Here’s what to expect…

Launch Site Hammond Industries continues to take over World’s Edge. They’re up to… something… nefarious, I’m sure. The Launch Site can be found to the west of The Dome in a previously unoccupied lava field. The giant rocketship stands above the center of this new point of interest, and it can be seen towering over the mountains from as far away as Refinery. This new drop location has four large control rooms to hold and tons of loot. Many squads should feel comfortable landing here, spreading out, and pushing across the raised catwalks and lava-filled terrain to be the last team standing. One of the most exciting aspects of Launch Site are the new rotation opportunities through this side of the map. A new passageway has been constructed through the cliffside heading to the east side of The Tree. The path towards Sorting Factory now comes out on the porch of the Launch Site facility, with a commanding overlook of the south side of Sorting. Rotating out of The Dome now has more options, as Launch Site is right next door with a continued path to The Tree. If you prefer to slide down the hill towards Sorting, a new geyser has sprouted up in the lower basin, allowing for a quick way to get up and over that ridge if the ring is breathing down your neck. Countdown Drill Site has been replaced with Countdown, another large Hammond facility with a mysterious purpose. The design of this PoI is an imposing fortress with a tall perimeter, complete with 3 giant blast walls that can be activated to raise and dynamically fortify the approach from Skyhook, Lava Fissure and Train Yard (more on that below!) The large control rooms stand apart by a deep center pit. The pit can be opened to allow access to better loot, but this is a dangerous honey pot overlooked on all sides, so make sure you control this area before going for it. Staging Staging is a smaller PoI, but lands in the nexus of a heavily travelled area in the center of the map. This new drop location replaces a small town that used to sit directly below the train tracks to the east of Harvester. It should now provide much more interesting fights, as well as significantly more loot. Instead of a small town in the center of a low pit, the design pushes players to the raised edges of this area, utilizing two more rising walls to connect to the train tracks across the gap. Resting train cars provide more cover along the tracks, as well as high connections across the center to fight the control room. We also see the departure of the nearby Mirage Voyage, as Mr. Witt has flown his personalized ship away from World’s Edge… for now.

Rising Blast Walls The rising walls are a new mechanic added to World’s Edge and can be found in Launch Site, Countdown and Staging. Activating a panel will start the giant blast wall to rise, creating a defensible platform and permanently fortifying the position of whichever team was lucky enough to control it first. If you find yourself assaulting a wall that is being defended, there are always pathways through the bottom or around the position by a nearby path. And if you’re a Legend with verticality, you can always fly right over. Survey Camp/Sky Hook Cut Through Heading east from Survey Camp will now lead you into a new pathway, directly through the cliffside, across the train tracks, and into Skyhook. This new cut through has been great for rotating successfully out of Skyhook, and should allow Survey Camp to be a little more viable as a drop location or a rotation option. The train tunnels are also packed with loot and cover in this area, so expect more options, and resistance, when playing on this side of the map.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Season 6 launches on August 18.