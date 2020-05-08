Apex Legends Season 5 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Loba’s Moves and King’s Canyon Changes

Last week EA and Respawn gave us a first peek at Apex Legends Season 5, “Fortune’s Favor,” and its sophisticated new thief Legend, Loba. Well, with the kickoff date for Season 5 less than a week away, we now have a new gameplay trailer, showing off both Loba’s abilities and the latest round of changes coming to the King’s Canyon map. Being a thief, Loba has the ability to look through walls for loot and has a nifty device can steal all the items in an area. She also has a disc she can throw and then teleport to, allowing her to get behind enemy lines easily. You can check out the Apex Legends Season 5 gameplay trailer, below.

Meanwhile, here’s the Season 5 cinematic launch trailer, which gives you a taste of Loba’s backstory.

In addition to the all the usual new stuff, which you can read about here, Apex Legends Season 5 will include the game’s first Season Quest, entitled “The Broken Ghost.” Here’s more detail on that:

New Legend Loba has arrived to hunt for answers -- and revenge. Discover hidden secrets and rewards as you take on waves of prowlers in the all-new PvE Season Quest. Explore a Kings Canyon that has been transformed by Loba’s explosive entrance. Skulltown and Thunderdome have fallen into the ocean, while a dangerous new area, Salvage, sits in the newly formed bay. Season 5 introduces our first Quest to Apex Legends - a season-long search to find nine pieces of a mysterious artifact. Collect daily Treasure Packs in competitive matches of Apex Legends - max one per day - to unlock Rewards and new Hunts for the missing pieces.

Go on weekly Hunts into Kings Canyon at Night to retrieve pieces of the artifact. Brave the dangers solo or with your squad and make it back alive. While you can always join in on Hunts, you’ll only get the Rewards if you’ve unlocked the mission yourself.

Succeed in each hunt to earn more Rewards and unlock serial chapters that tell the Story of “The Broken Ghost”. What is this artifact, and why does everybody from the Apex Legends to Hammond Robotics want to get their hands on it?

Recover all nine pieces of the relic to unlock even more rewards, dive into the past, and uncover a secret that the Outlands might not be ready for.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Season 5 kicks off on May 12.