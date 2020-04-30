Apex Legends’ New Season 5 Character is the Sophisticated and Deadly Thief, Loba

Apex Legends Season 5, entitled “Fortune’s Favor,” drops in just a little under two weeks and EA and Respawn have revealed some early details about what players can expect. First off, meet the game’s newest Legend, Loba Andrade, a sophisticated thief who’s holding a serious grudge against Revenant, who offed her family when she was a kid.

I’m intrigued! Here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect from Apex Legends Season 5:

New Legend: Loba - When everything was taken from her, Loba Andrade learned how to take from everyone else. The Apex Games’ newest Legend is used to getting what she wants -- no matter how well it’s guarded. She tried to let her past go, but things have a way of catching up.

All-New Battle Pass - Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, new Battle Pass content making a Season 5 debut, and more!

- Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, new Battle Pass content making a Season 5 debut, and more! Introducing: Quests - Hunt for treasure and answers in the new Season Quest. Those who complete the journey will be richly rewarded.

- Hunt for treasure and answers in the new Season Quest. Those who complete the journey will be richly rewarded. Ranked Series 4 - Dominate your enemies and look good doing it in the new series of Ranked Mode!

Loba seems like a solid addition to Apex Legends. No word on how exactly she’ll play yet, but presumably she’ll bring some manner of stealthy abilities to the fight. Quests are also something Apex Legends has been needing for a while. Need to know more? EA and Respawn are promising to reveal Season 5 gameplay and further info next Tuesday (May 5). Oh, and if you’re a hardcore type, you can get details on changes coming to Apex Legends Ranked Series 4, right here.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Are you looking forward to Season 5? Does Loba seem like a good addition to the Apex roster?