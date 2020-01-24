Apex Legends Shows Off Its New Season 4 Character, Weapon, and More

Apex Legends Season 4, entitled “Assimilation,” drops in just a little under two weeks and EA and Respawn have revealed details about what players can expect. First off, if you’ve got around 20 minutes to spare, you can check out the Season 4 reveal livestream with the folks from Respawn, which includes some interesting behind-the-scenes details from Apex’s breakout first year. Watch it, below.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from Season 4:

New Legend: Forge - Confident yet humble, Forge uses his size, strength, and heavy-duty Shatter Gauntlets to batter his opponents into submission.

- Confident yet humble, Forge uses his size, strength, and heavy-duty Shatter Gauntlets to batter his opponents into submission. All-New Battle Pass - Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens, Music Packs, and more!

- Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens, Music Packs, and more! New Weapon: Sentinel - Cut through your enemies' armor before they ever see you coming with this bolt-action sniper rifle.

- Cut through your enemies' armor before they ever see you coming with this bolt-action sniper rifle. Ranked Series 3 - Hone your skills in the new series of Ranked mode. Drop in and discover your true nature. Get more details about Ranked Series 3, right here.

Doesn’t sound like Season 4 will be quite as exciting as Season 3, which added an all-new map to Apex Legends, but still, Forge and the new sniper rifle look like worthy additions. Also, Respawn will be celebrating one year of Apex Legends by giving away free stuff! Everybody who logs in between February 4 and February 11 will get the following goodies:

Year 1 Origami Flyer charm

Year 1 Loyalty badge. The Loyalty badge comes in 3 different flavors depending on when you took your first leap from the drop ship, so feel free to flex on all your latecomer buddies.

10k XP for your first match of the day (available each day)

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Season 4 kicks off on February 4. What do you think? Does it look like the new season will deliver enough to keep you hooked?