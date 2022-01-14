  ⋮    ⋮  

Apex Legends for PS5 Added to PlayStation Database, Hinting Next-Gen Updates are Imminent

By Nathan Birch
Apex Legends Escape

Apex Legends is a popular game across all platforms, but it still doesn’t take full advantage of Sony and Microsoft's new consoles. Over a year after the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, we haven’t received true next-gen updates for Apex Legends, but it seems that’s about to change. According to the always-informative PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, a PS5 version of the Apex Legends (weighing in at 80 GB) has been added to the PlayStation database.

Now, Apex Legends being added to the database doesn’t mean it’s launching tomorrow, but it’s likely imminent. It’s also almost certain that the updated version of the game would arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at the same time. Insider MauroNL has chimed in, saying these new console ports would include boosted resolution and graphical fidelity and a 120fps mode. Mauro’s track record is a bit shaky, so definitely take these details with a grain of salt, but food for thought.

If you’re looking for a more solid source, Apex  Legends producer Josh Medina recently reconfirmed that next-gen console support is currently a key priority at Apex developers Respawn Entertainment and Respawn Vancouver.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and is playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The game is currently in the midst of the “Dark Depths” event – you can get more details on that here.

