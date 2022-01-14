Apex Legends for PS5 Added to PlayStation Database, Hinting Next-Gen Updates are Imminent

Apex Legends is a popular game across all platforms, but it still doesn’t take full advantage of Sony and Microsoft's new consoles. Over a year after the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, we haven’t received true next-gen updates for Apex Legends, but it seems that’s about to change. According to the always-informative PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, a PS5 version of the Apex Legends (weighing in at 80 GB) has been added to the PlayStation database.

Now, Apex Legends being added to the database doesn’t mean it’s launching tomorrow, but it’s likely imminent. It’s also almost certain that the updated version of the game would arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at the same time. Insider MauroNL has chimed in, saying these new console ports would include boosted resolution and graphical fidelity and a 120fps mode. Mauro’s track record is a bit shaky, so definitely take these details with a grain of salt, but food for thought.

Apex Legends native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions should be out real soon. Includes boosted resolution, higher graphic fidelity and a 120fps mode. pic.twitter.com/I2aEAZJHp2 — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) January 14, 2022

If you’re looking for a more solid source, Apex Legends producer Josh Medina recently reconfirmed that next-gen console support is currently a key priority at Apex developers Respawn Entertainment and Respawn Vancouver.

Before I go full vacation mode.. What do you guys wanna see us do in 2022 for apex or go deeper on? The following is in progress as y’all know:

- Cross Progression

- Next Gen Console Support I will start in 2022 I want us to do more LTMs or game mode variants 👀 — Josh Medina (@lowkeydbjosh) December 17, 2021

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and is playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The game is currently in the midst of the “Dark Depths” event – you can get more details on that here.