Apex Legends Original King’s Canyon Map is Coming Back for the Weekend

Apex Legends hasn’t been around that long, but the game has already gone through its share of changes and updates, including the replacement of its original map at the beginning of Season 3. Well, those looking to relieve some golden early-2019 memories will be able to play Apex Legends’ King’s Canyon map this weekend. The official announcement was made on Twitter.

We're going back to where it all started. 😎 Starting tomorrow through Feb 24, in addition to World's Edge, Season 1 Kings Canyon will also be available to play. pic.twitter.com/OLDCegRrPX — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 20, 2020

King’s Canyon has come back a couple times before, but in both cases it was modified for the Halloween and Grand Soiree events. In this case, we’re getting the unaltered original King’s Canyon map as it existed when Apex Legends launched back in February of 2019. So, don’t expect any of the new structures added in Season 2, like Singh Labs, or those big stompy leviathans. King’s Canyon will be available to play through a separate playlist, as it has been during the above-mentioned limited-time events.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the latest Apex Legends goings on, the game is currently in the midst of Season 4, entitled Assimilation. The update introduces the new cyborg assassin Legend, Revenant, and the World’s End map sees some major changes, as Hammond Robotics’ giant Planet Harvester creates new lava-filled fissures and hazards. You can get the full lowdown on Season 4, including the new battle pass, right here.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. King’s Canyon will be available from February 21 until February 24. Will you be playing a few rounds on Apex Legends' OG map this weekend? I’ll admit, I haven’t played much Legends since the switchover to World’s End, so I might pop back in.