Menu
Company

Apex Legends May Add Cut Titanfall Character Jester “Very Shortly” After Season 15

Nathan Birch
Oct 17, 2022, 01:15 PM EDT
Apex Legends

Just minutes ago EA and Respawn officially confirmed the details of Apex Legends Season 15, entitled “Eclipse,” which will feature the long-rumored terraforming character Catalyst, but forget about that! Now that we know the next Legend it’s time to cast our vision toward who might come next.

According to longtime leaker Thordan Smash, “very shortly after” the rollout Season 15 and Catalyst, fans can expect to get their hands on another long-rumored Legend, Jester. Whether “very shortly after” means Respawn/Respawn Vancouver are working on Jester for Season 16, or it just means they’ll be one of the next few characters to appear, isn’t 100 percent clear. But it seems likely Thordan was implying the former.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Apex Legends “Eclipse” Season Brings Builder Legend Catalyst and a New Map in November

Jester was part of a major leak from earlier this year, which revealed the identity of several upcoming Legends. Three of them, Newcastle, Vantage, and Catalyst, have panned out, so it’s likely the rest are the real deal as well. Jester is extra interesting, as the character was originally supposed to be part of the Titanfall 2 campaign, before being cut at the last minute (merchandise featuring the character was even produced). So, Jester’s addition to the roster may coincide with the addition of various Titanfall maps discovered via datamining and greater integration between Apex and Titanfall in general.

While things might change prior to the character’s arrival, here are Jester’s leaked abilities…

  • Jester Passive: Rewire - Jester can turn any grenade into a proximity mine that sticks to surfaces. Press B to toggle between modes. Spawn with a frag grenade.
  • Jester Tactical: Spectre Drop - Call in a drop pod with 3 spectres to guard and area. Only 1 set can be active at a time.
  • Jester Ultimate: Cloak Field - Creates a short-lived cloaking device that hides all players in a small area. Cloak lasts of 6 seconds after leaving the cloak field.

Apex Legends can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The Eclipse season launches on November 1.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order