Apex Legends “Escape” Trailer Teases Titanfall 2 Villain Ash and a Dangerous Tropical Map

Respawn loves teasing players with bits and pieces of Titanfall content in Apex Legends, but it seems the upcoming “Escape” season will be going all out. The season’s new Legend is the robotic assassin Ash, who previously served as one of the villains of Titanfall 2. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ash in Apex Legends, as she later became the overseer and announcer for the game's Arenas mode, but her becoming a full-on playable character is definitely the most significant Titanfall/Apex crossover to date.

The Apex Legends Escape trailer also provides a peek at a new tropical island setting, which seems to be overrun with giant spiders and drooling dinosaur-like beasties, hinting at some sort of PvE content. Oh, and yes, we also glimpse the CAR submachine gun, a weapon previously seen in Titanfall 2. You can check out the latest Apex Legends Escape trailer, below.

And here’s a story trailer introducing Ash and her backstory…

Definitely looks like the folks at Respawn Vancouver have cooked up something special for Titanfall fans with this update. We’ll learn more about what to expect when the full Escape gameplay trailer is revealed this coming Monday (October 25). Until then, here are some basic key features for the upcoming season…

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and is playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Escape season will kick off on November 2.