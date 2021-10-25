Apex Legends Escape Gameplay Trailer Shows Off New Legend Ash and the Storm Point Map

Last week Respawn teased the contents of Apex Legends’ upcoming “Escape” season, including new Titanfall crossover Legend Ash, and now they’ve provided some real gameplay. The footage provides a look at the new Storm Point map, a tropical island brimming with danger including giant spiders and dinosaur-like monsters, as well as Ash’s portal and electric tether abilities. Check out the Apex Legends gameplay trailer, below.

FIFA 22 is the World’s Most Popular Sports Game

Looks like Respawn Vancouver have cooked up a pretty meaty update! Here’s the full rundown on Ash’s backstory and abilities.

Born in the unforgiving Frontier, Dr. Ashleigh Reid - still very much a human - learned early that the only person who was going to look out for her was herself. One day, she was hired by a mercenary group for a delicate job: steal an experimental fuel source being researched in the Outlands city of Olympus. It was the perfect job for Reid, who infiltrated and psychologically manipulated the researchers for years. When the lab self-destructed, she died. And didn’t. Special Abilities: Arc Snare - Throw a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy who gets too close.

- Throw a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy who gets too close. Marked for Death - Ash's map shows the location of recent deathboxes and marks surviving attackers.

- Ash's map shows the location of recent deathboxes and marks surviving attackers. Phase Breach - Tear open a one-way portal to a targeted location.

Meanwhile, here’s a bit more detail about the Storm Point map and the wildlife you’ll face there…

Located on the planet Gaea, Storm Point is a long-forgotten IMC research base and is now home to the Apex Games. It’s our largest map to date, about 15% bigger than World's Edge. It features a wide variety of diverse locations, from tropical island hopping to giant mountain slides that allow you to play higher than previous maps. There is a lot to see and a lot to talk about, so let's dive in. Gravity Cannons Nearly all the redeploy balloons are gone. In their place are the Gravity Cannons and they're an excellent method to outrun the ring. Step inside of one and it will launch you in a pre-determined direction. While traveling through the air, you have pitch control and can land to the sides of the receiving points of the Gravity Cannon to avoid traps and other dangers. You also have complete control of your weapons, grenades, tactical abilities, and ultimates when traveling through the air. Wildlife On Storm Point, players will be dropping into a world that is teeming with dangerous wildlife. Wildlife Nests are exciting new combat encounters that offer strategic looting options for squads as they plan their paths through to the mid-stages of a match! Prowlers - Prowlers are aggressive creatures that hunt in packs, and can be found patrolling their Prowler Dens across Storm Point. If they spot you, they’ll be sure to warn that you’re getting too close and aren’t too friendly to uninvited guests. Keeping your distance leaves the option to engage in your hands. Watch out though, if you choose to engage, more will emerge from the Prowler Dens to defend their territory.

Spiders - Prowlers aren't the only things living on Storm Point. Spider eggs are scattered across the map. Causing damage to these eggs will disturb the spiders inside, hatching a swarm of critters that will happily have you for lunch. These large arachnids are ranged, web-spitting enemies that choose to engage with their potential meals from afar before sinking their teeth into them. While squishier than prowlers, these enemies are quick and scurry around to reposition themselves frequently.

Flyers - Look to the sky to reap the rewards carried by Flyers found soaring or preached high above. Flyers are spawned individually across the map and their positions are randomly selected from a predetermined list of possible spawn locations each match.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and is playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Escape season will kick off on November 2.