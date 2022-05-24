APACER Shows Off Next-Gen PCIe Gen 5 NVMe Consumer SSDs: Up To 13,000 MB/s Read & 12,000 MB/s Write Speeds With Heatsink Cooling

APACER has revealed the first consumer-grade PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs that offer blistering fast transfer speeds of up to 13,000 MB/s.

APACER & ZADAK Tease Their PCIe Gen 5 NVMe Consumer SSDs, Come In Aluminum/Graphene Pad & Heatsink Cooling With Up To 13,000 MB/s Transfer Rates

One of the main features of the next-generation Intel and AMD platform will be support for PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs. Currently, Phison is working with various brands and companies, including AMD, as revealed yesterday, on the creation of their Gen 5 ecosystems. Now at Computex 2022, we are getting a first look at consumer PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs which will be coming to the market later this year.

The APACER PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs shown are two variants, one is the standard APACER design and the other is a ZADAK design. The APACER AS2280F5 is a PCIe Gen M.2 NVMe SSD that has NVMe 2.0 compliancy and offers read and write speeds of up to 13,000 & 12,000 MB/s. The SSDs are backward compatible with PCIe Gen 4 but with Gen 5, you get double the performance. The APACER drive comes with an aluminum heatsink and has multiple built-in protection technologies that aren't disclosed yet.







[AS2280F5 M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD]

‧Equipped with PCIe Gen5 x4 latest high-speed interface supports the latest NVMe 2.0 standard

‧Read and write performance up to 13,000 / 12,000 MB/s

‧Backwards compatible with PCIe Gen4, but doubles the performance

‧Designed with exclusive high-quality metal cooling fins

‧Built-in multiple protection technologies to ensure the correctness and stability of data reading and writing

‧Comes with a 5-year global warranty

[ZADAK TWSG5 Gen5 x4 SSD]

‧Adopts PCIe Gen5 latest high-speed interface supports the latest NVMe 2.0 standard

‧Read and write performance up to 13,000 / 12,000 MB/s

‧Comes with two types of heat sinks, ultra-thin graphene, and aluminum

‧Comes with a 5-year global warranty





The ZADAK TWSG5 Gen5 x4 SSD is a similar spec'd design but comes with either a Graphene cooling pad or Aluminum heatsink flavors. Both PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs will come with a 5-year warranty and will be available at prices above the existing Gen 4 SSDs.

Currently, 30% of the heat is dissipated via the M.2 connector and 70% via the M.2 screw. This is also where the new interfaces and interface slots will play a huge role. Phison is currently investing in a new type of connector which may allow the use of fans altogether but for users who hunger more speeds, there will still be AICs and NVMe SSDs that will support better cooling designs.

There's no word on the controller being used on these SSDs but they could be utilizing Phison's E20 controller which is going to be the high-end go-to for many premium Gen 5 NVMe storage solutions. Now, this is just a first look so expect more details from APACER soon!