NZXT Introduces the H1 Mini-ITX Case & The NZXT BLD H1 Pre-Build

NZXT has introduced the H1 Mini-ITX PC case, and this case includes an SFX-L 650-watt 80+ Gold PSU, a 140 mm AIO cooler, and a PCIe riser card pre-installed, which makes this PC case perfect for a new PC builder looking for an easier build experience while not compromising on the form factor. In addition to releasing this new PC case, NZXT also features this case in their new high-end pre-build option for NXZT BLD called the H1 Mini-PC.

NZXT's new Mini-ITX PC case, the H1 PC case, is featured in the NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC Pre-Build

The NZXT H1 Mini-ITX PC case has some incredible features like the compact vertical design, which allows this case to have a small spatial footprint while still offering support for most full-sized GPUs currently on the market. Another fantastic feature of this case is a simple building experience, and the case achieves this by having an SFX-L 650-watt 80+ Gold PSU, a 140 mm AIO cooler installed, and a PCIe riser card pre-installed as well as having a toolless SSD tray.

"Creating a small form factor case is something we have always wanted to improve upon because they are often challenging to build in and can hinder the performance of high-end hardware," says Johnny Hou, Founder, and CEO of NZXT. "That is why we simplified the building process and focused on performance when designing the NZXT H1. We set out to make this one of the easiest builds you can undertake while leaving no compromises when gaming."























To further facilitate this easy building experience, NZXT has pre-routed all the cables through the bottom of the case for both a clean and simplified appearance. This case offers fantastic airflow, and this is achieved by having this case designed with thermals in mind, this case is designed to allow the CPU, GPU, and PSU to pull in the fresh air and exhaust hot air without affecting the temperatures of the surrounding components.

Pricing and Availability

NZXT's H1 PC case is available in either matte white or matte black, this Mini-ITX PC case is currently priced at $349.99, while the pre-build PC starts at $1,999 and comes in the same colors and has an option to add some external storage. The H1 Mini PC includes a Core i9-9900K, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Founders Edition, an ASUS ROG STRIX Z390-I motherboard, 16 GB of DDR4 memory (3200 MHz), an Intel 660p 1 TB SSD and Windows 10 Home OS.

