Menu
Company

AOKZOE A1 Handheld Console with AMD Ryzen 6800U Launched on Kickstarter, Pre-Orders Starting at $899 US

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 13, 2022
AOKZOE A1 Handheld Console with Ryzen 6800U Launched on Kickstarter
Source: AOKZOE

AOKZOE recently announced their handheld gaming system into the scene last month, and today marks the official launch of the new A1 handheld console on Kickstarter.

AOKZOE A1 handheld console officially launches crowdfunding campaign, first handheld to offer AMD Ryzen 6800U CPU

The AOKZOE A1 is the first handheld console on the market rocking an AMD Ryzen 6800U CPU, currently dominating Valve, One Notebook, and others. Along with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU, the system also offers an AMD Radeon 680M graphics and LPDDR5X memory.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 Flagship GPU Allegedly Rocks Six MCDs With Up To 384 MB Infinity Cache With 3D V-Cache Packaging

AOKZOE says that the A1 handheld console offers excellent cooling dissipation with its new aluminum cooling fins, fans, copper heat pipes, and intelligent temperature control. The system is compatible with Windows 11 and SteamOS, which makes sense considering the system's form factor.

AOKZOE A1 Handheld Console with Ryzen 6800U Launched on Kickstarter
pemzzekywgio3ifd
3nvmgrgaduukgvql
bgak5btkpz4zr6sd
22vfnhg2mmsiyx7n
2 of 9

For visuals, the AOKZOE A1 offers an eight-inch Full-HD IPS Display, producing 1920 by 1200 screen resolution. When we reviewed the One Notebook's Onexplayer AMD 5800U handheld, the highest resolution for best gameplay was only 1280 x 720. AOKZOE's system offers a pixel density of 283 PPI and weighs in at 668g, comparable to the seven-inch Steam Deck system. Through thorough testing, AOKZOE found that an eight-inch screen was more pleasing to users than Valve's seven-inch and One Notebook's 8.4-inch displays.

The console does offer customizable RGB lights, which is also a first for the handheld PC gaming market, offering three different modes with twenty other lighting effects to enhance the gaming experience.

Depending on the settings for the game, the AOKZOE A1 can run the popular AAA game Elden Ring at 60 FPS and Forza at over 100 FPS. Readers should note that Forza is an unbelievably optimized game in its own right, and several handheld systems have shown fantastic FPS for the newest Forza racing game.

Equipped with vibration, gyroscope, and linear trigger, AOKZOE A1 encourages players to tilt the console while gaming for optimal direction control or enhanced aiming and achieve in-game haptic responses. The ergonomically pleasing arcs of the A1's body and the controller layout help to prevent the user's fingers from cramping after long gaming sessions. AOKZOE A1 also supports fast charging allowing users to get back into their favorite games.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Hydra 1.2 AMD Ryzen Overclocking & Tuning Utility Ready For Zen 4 CPUs, Now Features ‘RX-TUNER’ For GPU Tuning Too

AOKZOE A1 Handheld Console Specifications

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon 680M
  • RAM: LPDDR5X 6400 MHz 16 GB/32 GB
  • Screen: 8-inch full lamination FHD IPS screen, 1920*1200 resolution
  • Battery: 48 Wh for the standard version, 65 Wh for the ultimate version
  • Size: 285 mm x 125 mm x 21 mm
  • Weight: 668 g for the standard version, 729 g for the ultimate version

Currently, AOKZOE is accepting A1 handheld console pre-orders with the super early bird price starting from $899 on Kickstarter. Before launch, AOKZOE ensured that the company would have the orders fulfilled beginning in September 2022.

News Source: AOKZOE

Products mentioned in this post

Elden Ring
USD 50

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order