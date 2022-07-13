AOKZOE A1 Handheld Console with AMD Ryzen 6800U Launched on Kickstarter, Pre-Orders Starting at $899 US

AOKZOE recently announced their handheld gaming system into the scene last month, and today marks the official launch of the new A1 handheld console on Kickstarter.

AOKZOE A1 handheld console officially launches crowdfunding campaign, first handheld to offer AMD Ryzen 6800U CPU

The AOKZOE A1 is the first handheld console on the market rocking an AMD Ryzen 6800U CPU, currently dominating Valve, One Notebook, and others. Along with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU, the system also offers an AMD Radeon 680M graphics and LPDDR5X memory.

AOKZOE says that the A1 handheld console offers excellent cooling dissipation with its new aluminum cooling fins, fans, copper heat pipes, and intelligent temperature control. The system is compatible with Windows 11 and SteamOS, which makes sense considering the system's form factor.

For visuals, the AOKZOE A1 offers an eight-inch Full-HD IPS Display, producing 1920 by 1200 screen resolution. When we reviewed the One Notebook's Onexplayer AMD 5800U handheld, the highest resolution for best gameplay was only 1280 x 720. AOKZOE's system offers a pixel density of 283 PPI and weighs in at 668g, comparable to the seven-inch Steam Deck system. Through thorough testing, AOKZOE found that an eight-inch screen was more pleasing to users than Valve's seven-inch and One Notebook's 8.4-inch displays.

The console does offer customizable RGB lights, which is also a first for the handheld PC gaming market, offering three different modes with twenty other lighting effects to enhance the gaming experience.

Depending on the settings for the game, the AOKZOE A1 can run the popular AAA game Elden Ring at 60 FPS and Forza at over 100 FPS. Readers should note that Forza is an unbelievably optimized game in its own right, and several handheld systems have shown fantastic FPS for the newest Forza racing game.

Equipped with vibration, gyroscope, and linear trigger, AOKZOE A1 encourages players to tilt the console while gaming for optimal direction control or enhanced aiming and achieve in-game haptic responses. The ergonomically pleasing arcs of the A1's body and the controller layout help to prevent the user's fingers from cramping after long gaming sessions. AOKZOE A1 also supports fast charging allowing users to get back into their favorite games.

AOKZOE A1 Handheld Console Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U Graphics: AMD Radeon 680M

AMD Radeon 680M RAM: LPDDR5X 6400 MHz 16 GB/32 GB

LPDDR5X 6400 MHz 16 GB/32 GB Screen: 8-inch full lamination FHD IPS screen, 1920*1200 resolution

8-inch full lamination FHD IPS screen, 1920*1200 resolution Battery: 48 Wh for the standard version, 65 Wh for the ultimate version

48 Wh for the standard version, 65 Wh for the ultimate version Size: 285 mm x 125 mm x 21 mm

285 mm x 125 mm x 21 mm Weight: 668 g for the standard version, 729 g for the ultimate version

Currently, AOKZOE is accepting A1 handheld console pre-orders with the super early bird price starting from $899 on Kickstarter. Before launch, AOKZOE ensured that the company would have the orders fulfilled beginning in September 2022.

News Source: AOKZOE