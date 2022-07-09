Menu
Company

GPD Win Max 2 handheld console with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U obliterates the Intel Core i5-1260P variant with far better gaming performance

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 8, 2022

YouTube creator The Phawx recently tested the brand-new GPD Win Max 2 handheld console on his channel. Currently, the system is offered in two flavors, the Intel Alder Lake Core i5-1260P or the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U. The content creator tested both units and shared his results in his most recent video.

YouTuber tests the GPD Win Max 2 console with configured AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and Intel Core i5-1260P. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U version comes out on top

While the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U variant performed better in all tests, Intel continues to struggle to make a footing in the gaming marketplace with the Intel Core i5-1260P. AMD's system configuration utilizes the RDNA 2 architecture that uses twelve CUs, while Intel's system offers Xe-LP graphics showcasing 96 CUs. New readers might think that more compute units would speak to having more power behind the unit, but that is not the case, as Intel has struggled with less efficiency in their systems in comparison to rival AMD.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
ASUS Z690 Motherboards Receive Official BIOS Support For Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs

GPD has remained consistent in its hybrid laptop and gaming system design, setting it apart from the competition. As we mentioned before, the form factor of the GPD Win Max 2 is unique in the current handheld market, as most systems have taken cues from Nintendo and Valve for their designs. Because of this design choice, as it is a part laptop, single-thread workloads on the Intel processor perform well. Still, users may only use the system as a gaming device rather than an affordable hybrid device.

The review below shows tests that "The Phawx," also known as Cary Golomb, offers tests that proceeded for several hours before GPD released the reigns on the Indiegogo campaign for the new AMD variant. There are still several tests that he could not complete at the time, but in most of the tests, Intel was dominated by AMD.

Golomb also took to Twitter with some of his results, showing several charts — one being the Unigine Heaven test that ran at 800p. Golomb wanted users to understand that the Ryzen 7 6800U was superior to Intel's chipset due to the AMD variant running at 15 W, with the octa-core configuration proving to be highly efficient.

ryzen-7-6800u-vs-core-i5-1260p-gpd-phawx-1
ryzen-7-6800u-vs-core-i5-1260p-gpd-phawx-3
amd-6800u-cores
2 of 9

Golomb did ensure viewers that he would continue testing throughout the crowdfunding campaign as he had a chance to work with the two versions of the GPD Win Max 2 system. VideoCardz notes that "such a chart will also be more complicated and time-consuming to make due to Intel CPU using the hybrid architecture of Performance and Efficient cores, which is not the case with AMD CPU."

Source: The Phawx via VideoCardz

Now that handheld gaming computers are becoming more popular, it will be interesting to see where these systems will head, especially while trying to remain efficient and still gaming accessible while not breaking the bank.

News Sources: The Phawx, VideoCardz

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
Filter videos by
Order