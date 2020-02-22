AOC Introduces the AGON AG353UCG Monitor: Offering 200 Hz & 1800R Curvature

AOC has announced the AGON AG353UCG, a 35" monitor that features not only a 200 Hz refresh rate but also a 3440 x 1440 UWQHD resolution, and a 1800R Curvature. This monitor has many more features from the overall design of the monitor itself to the support of NVIDIA's G-SYNC Ultimate.

The AGON AG353UCG is a 35" monitor that offers a wide array of features, allowing for this monitor to give fantastic visuals

The AGON AG353UCG and it's 3440 x 1440 UWQHD resolution, along with the 1800R curvature, allows for this monitor to offer the next level of immersion. This monitor enables visuals to pop thanks to the Quantum Dot Technology, 1,000 nits peak brightness with VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and 90% DCI-P3 coverage.

This monitor features a 200 Hz refresh rate providing fantastic performance that makes this monitor perfect for not only racing, sim, action, but also FPS games. The transition times of the individual pixels are so low that they allow the monitor to display 200 frames per second without having any artifacts. This response time also makes sure that any motion blur is virtually eliminated.

This monitor also features a 3-sides-frameless design, along with a ring-shaped RGB-lighting on the back. The height-adjustable (120 mm) V-shaped is both compact, sturdy while leaving ample room on the desk. The height of the display panel is similar to 28" 16:9 display, but the 21:9 aspect ratio allows this monitor to have more horizontal screen real estate.

This monitor has a 35" screen size is highly immersive in games and ultra-wide movies; this monitor also offers better productivity. The VA panel that this 35" monitor uses allows this monitor to provide a 2500:1 static constant ratio as well, twice as high as common IPS or TN panels, along with that this panel has 512 local dimming zones to deliver an incredibly wide dynamic range.

The technical features of this AG353UCG are fantastic, but AOC also provides incredible user comfort. The modern OSD (On-screen Display) can easily be comfortably be navigated with the joystick on the bottom bezel of the monitor. This monitor also features a way to store your headset, which now sits on both the left and right sides. The RGB light can be controlled using AOC Light FX, and this software can be adjusted to match every gamer's preferences, included in the box are both a DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 cords.

The AOC AGON AG353UCG monitor will be available in Europe in February 2020 with an RRP of £2159, which is 2599 EUR and 2789 USD.