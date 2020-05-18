AOC Has Released Five New Monitors Designed for Gamers

AOC has announced five new Full HD gaming monitors, three monitors being curved displays, and two featuring flat panels. Each of these monitors features an incredibly fast 240 Hz refresh rate and a 0.5 ms response time to give the competitive gamers an edge! These monitors also range from 23.8" inches to up to 31.5" inches in size.

Every model comes equipped with FreeSync Premium with Low Framerate Compensation (LFC) support. This technology, alongside the 240 Hz refresh rate, allows these monitors to offer an incredibly smooth gameplay experience.

These monitors are designed with e-sports games in mind; with e-sports gradually reach a mainstream audience; this means more gamers will gain more competitive-grade equipment. 144 Hz monitors are now mainstream pieces of virtually any competitive PC setup.

The Curved Gaming Monitors

Of the new five new gaming monitors, three of these monitors feature a curved display. These monitors are the C27G2ZU, the C27G2ZE, and the C32G2ZE. Each of these monitors utilizes a VA panel that offers wide viewing angles of 178/178° and a peak brightness of 300 nits. The C27G2ZU monitor is the only of these three monitors to feature a USB Hub featuring four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

The Flat Gaming Monitors

The remaining two monitors from the five are the 24G2ZU and the 24G2ZE monitors. Both of these monitors features a TN panel to offer a fantastic refresh rate of 240 Hz while still featuring a response rate of 0.5 ms. These monitors feature a peak brightness of 350 nits, which is 50 nits brighter when compared to the VA-panel powered curved gaming monitors.

All of these monitors feature three video inputs, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a single DisplayPort 1.2 port. These ports allow for a wide range of connectivity for almost any PC system. The design of these monitors all features a black and red color scheme, the back of this monitor features two red arrows on either side of the monitors with the AOC name imprinted on the back above the VESA mounting locations. All of these monitors come with a monitor stand that also features the same black and red color scheme.

For pricing, the C27G2ZU is going to be priced at £299, and the C27G2ZEE is projected to be available in June 2020, with a price of £279. The other three monitors, the 24G2ZE, 24G2ZU, and the C32G2ZE, are all expected to be available in July of this year and are expected to be priced at £269, £289 and £329 respectively.