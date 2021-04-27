Antec Introduced the P7 Neo Mid-Tower PC Case

Antec has announced the newest mid-tower PC case in their Antec Performance series called the Antec P7 Neo. This PC case offers the ability to support an E-ATX motherboard and a removable 3.5" HDD cage. This PC case offers plenty of space for graphics cards but doesn't feature any top panel fan mounts yet does feature an upgraded front panel that has been designed to offer optimal air intakes. The Antec P7 Neo PC case is currently available at the MSRP of €69.

The Antec P7 Neo features high compatibility and sound-dampening side panels

The Antec P7 Neo features an all-black design, which can blend easily into nearly any gaming setup with the little-to-no issue. The white LED lightning power button further elevates the minimalistic design. This case may feature no tempered glass side panel, and it does feature sound-dampening side panels, which can significantly reduce the sound that can escape from the inside of the case. This case features sound-dampening side panels, which improve the case's function of decreasing noise.

This case offers increased compatibility for larger PC components, including an E-ATX motherboard or a motherboard as small as Mini-ITX. This case can support a maximum graphics card length of 350 mm, and a maximum PSU length of up to 170 mm.

For cooling capacity, this case has two mounting locations, the front panel or the rear panel, with no mounting points on the top panel. This lack of top panel cooling may reduce the airflow in the case, but the improved front panel is designed to compensate for the lack of top panel cooling. The front panel can support either two 120/140 mm fans or up to three 140 mm fans if the ODD is removed, and the rear panel can support just a single 120 mm fan.

This case can support a CPU cooler height of up to 165 mm, which is perfect for many air coolers, and the single 120 mm fan mounting location can be used to mount an AIO cooler. The front panel features two USB 3.0 ports and HD audio ports, which allows for a fair amount of connectivity.

The Antec P7 Neo is currently available at the manufacturer's suggested retail price of €69.