Another AMD EPYC Genoa ‘Zen 4’ CPU Leaks Out, This Time A 16 Core Chip With 2 Active CCDs

Another AMD EPYC Genoa CPU has been pictured which comes with 16 cores within two Zen 4 Core Complex Dies.

The latest pictures were obtained by Videocardz and show X-Ray shots of what lies underneath the massive Genoa IHS. Another AMD EPYC Genoa CPU had just leaked out a few weeks earlier and this new one shows proves that the first samples are already being sent out to customers that in HPC & Cloud Computing segments.

AMD EPYC Genoa 16 Zen 4 Core CPU Leak (Image Credits: Videocardz):





As for the CPU itself, the AMD EPYC Genoa chip is based around the SP5 socket which features a total of 6096 LGA contacts, the highest ever on any server chip at the moment. It comes with a total of 16 cores and 32 threads based on the Zen 4 architecture which utilizes the latest TSMC 5nm node. This is particularly an entry-level configuration as it only features two of the twelve CCDs. The full fat configuration will feature 12 Zen 4 CCDs with 8 cores per CCD for a total of 96 cores. As per ExecutableFix, this sample is either the OPN 100-000000627-08 (ES0) or OPN 100-000000627-12 (ES1) variant. Aside from these, the insider has also reported OPNs for the 96 Core and 32 core variants which are 100-000000475-16 and 100-000000479-10, respectively.

The CPU itself consumes 195W power and has a maximum boost clock of up to 3.7 GHz. These are not the final clock speeds as we can expect a 16 core variant with over 4.0 GHz clock speeds in the final lineup. As noted in the leaked EPYC Genoa documents, the 16 core part would also come in 5 chiplet configurations, featuring four partially disabled Zen 4 CCDs with 4 cores each, a 195W TDP, a 116W power for the IOD, and a 3.3W LGA power design. Other than that, the socket itself will be divided into four segments, each with 1520 contact pads.

AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs - 5nm Zen 4 & Up To 96 Cores In 2022

Starting with the details, AMD has already announced that EPYC Genoa would be compatible with the new SP5 platform which brings a new socket so SP3 compatibility would exist up till EPYC Milan. The EPYC Genoa processors would also feature support for new memory and new capabilities. In the latest details, it is reported that the SP5 platform will also feature a brand new socket that will feature 6096 pins arranged in the LGA (Land Grid Array) format. This will be by far the biggest socket that AMD has ever designed with 2002 more pins than the existing LGA 4094 socket.

AMD EPYC Milan Zen 3 vs EPYC Genoa Zen 4 Size Comparisons:

CPU Name AMD EPYC Milan AMD EPYC Genoa Process Node TSMC 7nm TSMC 5nm Core Architecture Zen 3 Zen 4 Zen CCD Die Size 80mm2 72mm2 Zen IOD Die Size 416mm2 397mm2 Substrate (Package) Area TBD 5428mm2 Socket Area 4410mm2 6080mm2 Socket Name LGA 4094 LGA 6096 Max Socket TDP 450W 700W

The socket will support AMD's EPYC Genoa and future generations of EPYC chips. Talking about Genoa CPUs themselves, the chips will pack a mammoth 96 cores and 192 threads. These will be based on AMD's brand new Zen 4 core architecture which is expected to deliver some insane IPC uplifts while utilizing the TSMC 5nm process node.

To get to 96 cores, AMD has to pack more cores in its EPYC Genoa CPU package. AMD is said to achieve this by incorporating a total of up to 12 CCD's in its Genoa chip. Each CCD will feature 8 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture. That aligns with the increased socket size and we could be looking at a massive CPU interposer, even larger than the existing EPYC CPUs. The CPU is said to feature TDPs of 320W which will be configurable up to 400W. You can find more details regarding the SP5 platform here.

Other than that, it is stated that AMD's EPYC Genoa CPUs will feature 128 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes, 160 for a 2P (dual-socket) configuration. The SP5 platform will also feature DDR5-5200 memory support which is some insane improvement over the existing DDR4-3200 MHz DIMMs. But that's not all, it will also support up to 12 DDR5 memory channels and 2 DIMMs per channel which will allow up to 3 TB of system memory using 128 GB modules.

The main competitor of AMD's EPYC Genoa lineup would be Intel's Sapphire Rapids Xeon family which is expected to launch in 2022 too with PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory support. The lineup was recently rumored to not get a volume ramp until 2023 which you can read more about over here. Overall, AMD's Genoa lineup seems to be in great form after this leak and could be a major disruption for the server segment if AMD plays its cards right till Genoa's launch by 2022.

