Anne Pro 2 is a wired/wireless mechanical keyboard

The Anne Pro 2 is a 60% mechanical keyboard that offers both a wired mode and a wireless mode for when you need to step away from your desk for a minute or two. The key switches do have some options as well, it isn't locked into being Gateron Red switches, instead offering Cherry MX Blue, Cherry MX Brown, Cherry MX Red, Gateron Blue, Gateron Brown, Kailh Brown, Kailh Red, and Kailh White Box all being on sale to a certain degree and all offering the same wired/wireless feature.

This Keyboard offers Bluetooth 4.0 for the wireless mode and offers USB-C for the wired connection, a special feature of this keyboard is Dual Mode Connection makes this keyboard widely compatible with multiple systems for MAC, iOS, Windows 8 / 10, Linux, and Android, unfortunately, Bluetooth mode doesn't support Windows 7.

The Intelligent "Tap Key" and "Magic Fn" function, the Tap function is the "Right Shift", "FN1", "FN2", and "Right Ctrl" are in combination as the TAP key, which is a programmable key, by default the combination key behave as an arrow key when tapped. The Magic Fn function can copy the FN1 or FN2 key function gives you quick access to media, which is completely customizable to any keys or even a macro for keystroke combination through the Obinslab Starter.

The battery life of this motherboard is amazing, seeing as 1900mAh large capacity battery, a built-in protection circuit that prevents harm coming to the battery.

The large onboard memory for customization allows for the customization of the keyboard, the light effect settings, and the macro settings. This allows for the changing between different systems without looking at the macro keys or lighting effects.

This keyboard is an amazing price right now being 53% off along with another 5% off when using the promo code of MKTCBL. The retail price of the $149.99 is 53% off brings this price down considerably then along with the 5% off makes the total cost of this wired / wireless keyboard a measly $67.45.