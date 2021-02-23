The Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K power bank is now listed to buy on Amazon. Apparently, it sold out instantly as well.

Anker's MagSafe-Compatible PowerCore Magnetic 5K Power Bank for iPhone 12 is Now Available, Announced Back at CES 2021

Anker introduced a very nifty little accessory at CES this year called the PowerCore Magnetic 5K. It's a power bank that attaches magnetically to the back of an iPhone 12 smartphone, allowing you to charge without worrying about cables or knocking off the power bank itself.

With a capacity of 5,000mAh, this power bank promises a full charge to the iPhone 12 mini while an iPhone 12 Pro Max will charge all the way up to 75%. Not earth shattering, but hey, the convenience, right? And magnets!

This power bank has a built-in USB-C port too, allowing you to charge up the power bank itself real quickly. And, if you want, you can charge any device using that one-and-only USB-C port.

While this may sound like a perfect accessory but there are some caveats which Anker didn't mention quite clearly. First of all, this is MagSafe-compatible, not fully MagSafe supported. While the power bank will attach to the back of an iPhone 12 like any other MagSafe accessory, you won't get the fast 15W charging speeds. You will be limited to 5W charging here. It's not even 7.5W which is a huge deal-breaker.

Secondly, the PowerCore Magnetic 5K is currently unavailable on Amazon. But it is priced at $39.99 and shipping times slipped to April before gracing the 'currently unavailable' status.

We have no idea how soon this power bank will be in stock. It's best to keep on checking back on the Amazon listing if you are super interested in this product.

Apple is also rumored to be working on a MagSafe power bank. We are certain that it will offer more benefits, especially when it comes to charging speeds. But, expect to pay the Apple tax on top.

