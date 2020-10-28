Pair this fast USB-C charger with your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro and charge your smartphone at full speed for just $18.99.

Anker PowerPort Atom 30W USB-C Charger is Just $18.99 Today, Charge up Your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at Full Speed

Apple has taken the decision to remove the wall charger from the iPhone box. If you are looking to buy something that will top up your new iPhone at a rapid pace, then have a look at this product from Anker.

It’s a small wall charger with a USB-C port at the front and can push out 30W of power whenever needed. Yes, apart from the iPhone, this tiny thing will charge an iPad Pro or even a MacBook Air at full speed. If you are feeling adventurous, this charger will even charge a MacBook Pro, but will take twice the time.

This charger has a small footprint thanks to the included GaN tech. This also means that this charger runs way cooler than the regular options available in the market. Also, since this is an Anker product, therefore you can expect it to keep your device absolutely safe during charge.

Small yet mighty - the laptop charger that's the size of a phone charger. A 30W output delivers high-speed charging to Apple phones, tablets, laptops, and all USB-C devices.

High-Speed - Charge iPhone (8/8+/X/XS/XS/Max) up to 50% in just 30 minutes—2. 5× faster than a 5W iPhone stock charger.

In order to bring the price of this charger down to $18.99, you have to do nothing at all. There are no discount codes here to play around with, nor any coupons. Add it to your cart and wait for it to arrive at home.

Buy iPhone 12 Charger [GaN Tech], Anker 30W Compact USB-C Wall Charger with Power Delivery - Was $27.99, now just $18.99