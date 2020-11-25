New Animal Crossing Switch Lite Bundles Spotted for European Buyers

New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite bundles have been spotted out in the wild by eagle-eyed European gamers on the Official Nintendo UK Store.

This Switch set doesn't come packing a custom design like the standard Switch that launched alongside the original Animal Crossing: New Horizons release, but instead comes bundled with either a Coral or Turquoise system.

There are several listings available on the digital storefront page right now. For £239.99, you can choose which color you want, but both versions of the bundle will come packing a digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well.

These are all part of the retailer's Black Friday 2020 sales, which does tend to sweeten the deal a bit. Both bundles come with a code for three months of Nintendo Switch Online. In addition, all Switch purchases made at the Nintendo Official UK Store will come with a 64GB memory card. That certainly does sweeten the deal.

You can find several additional bundles there as well, such as the option to add a carrying case to your bundle for £258.99, should you decide you want to add extra protection to your new investment.

Still haven't played Animal Crossing: New Horizons? It's well worth your time, as we indicated in our review, in which we awarded the game a 9.4.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the biggest reinvention of the series' mechanics and core gameplay loop, and that also makes it the best entry yet. This is a completely new kind of Animal Crossing experience while retaining everything you loved about the previous games. You'll spend hours catching fish and bugs, making money to pay off your loan, and do it while having more power over how you customise your experience than ever before. I adore Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and this is quickly becoming one of my most-played games on Nintendo Switch. If you've ever had a love for slow-paced social sims like Animal Crossing or The Sims, this game is essential."

Keep an eye out on the Nintendo storefront for more potential deals.