Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.4.2 Fixes Several Bugs Introduced Through Previous Updates; Patch Notes Inside

Nintendo has rolled out Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.4.2 for the Nintendo Switch that addresses various bugs introduced with previous updates.

The new patch for New Horizons fixes several issues introduced via this month’s 1.4.1 and 1.4.0 updates. In addition, the update addresses reported bugs that were introduced with last month’s 1.3.0 patch.

Fans will be happy to learn that this update fixes the apparent letter issue where specific message cards would not arrive in the player’s mailbox as intended.

You’ll find the full release notes, as released by Nintendo, for this new update down below:

Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.4.2 Release Notes Ver. 1.4.2 (Released August 20, 2020) The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.4.2” in the upper-right corner of the title screen. General updates

The following issues have been addressed: From Ver. 1.4.1: Fixed issue where the “sumo ring” would not display properly. From Ver. 1.4.0: Fixed issue where the game would shut down under certain conditions when dreaming.

Fixed issue where shining soil would improperly appear behind buildings and other places.

Fixed issue where specific message cards sent from animal residents the player is close friends with would not arrive in the player’s mailbox as intended. From Ver. 1.3.0: Changed the MTU when playing with others from 1364 to 1240 in order to investigate an issue where players cannot play with others in certain network environments.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. The game has been selling extremely well ever since its launch back in March of this year. As reported by Nintendo earlier this month, the game has sold over 22 million copies in less than four months.