Animal Crossing Star Tree Hack Removed by Nintendo Through New Animal Crossing New Horizons Patch 1.4.1; Transformed Into Money Trees

Nintendo has removed the Animal Crossing Star Tree hack from the game through a freshly-released update, Animal Crossing New Horizons Patch 1.4.1.

Hacked trees have been around for quite some time now in New Horizons, but the new report player option introduced when exploring Dream Islands following last week’s 1.4.0 update, has likely resulted in Nintendo removing the Star Tree Fragment trees from the game altogether. Apparently, Nintendo began taking down Dream Islands from players with Star Trees following reports from other New Horizons players. Some players are said to have received violation e-mails from Nintendo due to cheating.

First Paper Mario The Origami King Update 1.0.1 Addresses Various Issues; Patch Notes Inside

As such, players are no longer able to create Star Tree Fragment trees by modifying game saves. In addition, existing Star Trees are transformed into Money Bell trees following the update.

We’ve included Nintendo’s official release notes down below:

Animal Crossing New Horizons Patch 1.4.1 Ver. 1.4.1 (Released August 5, 2020) The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.4.1” in the upper-right corner of the title screen. General updates The following issues that occurred in Ver. 1.4.0 have been fixed: Fixed an issue where trees could mature and contain things other than the normal fruit, etc.

Fixed an issue where shining soil disappears after returning to your own island after a dream and buried Bells appear in that location instead.

Fixed an issue where the player swings their shovel through the air when attempting to hit a rock placed at a certain location.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available globally now.