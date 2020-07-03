Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.3 Released and Here’s What it Does

Nintendo has rolled out Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.3 and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.

As covered last week, the update is the first wave of Animal Crossing’s free Summer Update and allows players to both swim and dive. Through diving, players can now catch sea creatures and donate them to the in-game museum. In addition, new visiting characters are being introduced.

Google Pixel 4a to Feature Larger 3140mAh Battery and 18W Fast Charging Confirmed

You’ll find the official release notes, as supplied by Nintendo, down below:

Animal Crossing New Horizon Update 1.3.0 Release Notes Ver. 1.3.0 (Released July 2, 2020) The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.3.0” in the upper-right corner of the title screen. General Updates Players can now wear a wet suit and go diving in the ocean.

Players can now catch sea creatures while diving, which they can then donate to the museum.

Players can now encounter new visiting characters somewhere on the island.

Nook Miles can now be traded for new items.

New seasonal items have been added to the Nook Shopping catalog, available for limited time only. Fixed the following issues: The names of several fish have been fixed in Korean and Simplified Chinese.

Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now worldwide for the Nintendo Switch. The title has been selling extremely well since its launch back in March of this year, and a few days ago, it was reported that it has become Nintendo’s first boxed Switch title to sell over 5 million copies in Japan.