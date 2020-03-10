Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets Reviewed On Famitsu With Excellent Score

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received its first review today, and it seems like the game will be just as good as previous entries in the series.

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive releasing next week has been reviewed on the latest issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu. The four reviewers scored the game 10, 10, 9 and 9, for a total score of 38. The score is just one point lower than the one awarded to the previous entry in the series, Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

Our own Dave already had the chance to spend some time with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, highlighting how the game may be among the most different entries in the series. At the same time, the quality seems to be high, so fans will likely enjoy the changes.

What's clear from our preview session is that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very different approach on the series than what we've seen before, perhaps being even more of a departure than Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. There's still so much more to see before our review is ready, but one thing is certain: you will love starting your new life on the island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20th worldwide on Nintendo Switch.