Android Phones to Start Tracking Cough and Snore Through Digital Wellbeing

Furqan Shahid
Sep 5, 2022

Google's Digital Wellbeing is one of the best things that Google has done, it helps people have a way out of their unhealthy smartphone usage routine and it has been around since the days of Android 9 and over time, has become an important aspect of all Android phones as it can easily help restrict scrolling on TikTok, Instagram or other platforms and actually track your digital health, at the same time. I have been using the feature on my Samsung device for some time and the experience has been excellent, to say the least.

Cough and Snore Detection on Android Phones is a Neat Feature

Now, our friends over at 9to5Google have discovered that Google is currently working on cough and snore detection and it will be a part of the Digital Wellbeing suite. In the latest beta update to the app, it was discovered that Google would offer snore and cough tracking; it is intended to be a part of the Bedtime Mode section and will be using the phone's microphone to listen to snore or cough.

Also, you need to know that Digital Wellbeing works alongside Google Clock's sleep tracking, and for those who do not know, the clock can actually track how much time you have slept using your phone's gyroscope and ambient light sensor to determine whether your phone was motionless the entire night or not.

 

google-clock-digital-wellbeing
google-clock-bedtime-tab
2 of 9

You can go ahead and turn on the cough and snore detection during the scheduled bedtime and it will show up alongside other options like display customization and Do Not Disturb. You will need to toggle on this feature and grant microphone access.

It is worth noting that the sensor will only be active during the hours that you set. The coughing and snoring data will also appear alongside the information that exists in the app's usage. You will get a weekly view of graphs along with the average cough count and average time snoring.

The upcoming feature could also show you the time when you did not cough or snore during bedtime. At the moment, there is no given word on when this feature will be available on the Digital Wellbeing app but we will keep you posted whenever Google pushes the update.

