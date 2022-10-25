Samsung Shares a List of Devices Getting Android 13 Along with Respective Timeline

Just a little over 24 hours since Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 to the Galaxy S22 series and while the rollout is still happening, many users waiting to receive the update. We now have a tentative timeline shared by Samsung that talks about all the legible phones and the months that they would be receiving the update.
Samsung is Committed to Update Nearly 50 Galaxy Phones to Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 in the Coming 4 Months
It should not come as a surprise that Samsung has been hard at work when it comes to ensuring timely software updates, and the delivery of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 is just a testament to that. Unlike in the early years, the South Korean tech firm is making sure that the update reaches everyone and not just those who paid a premium for flagship devices.
With that said, below, you can look at the tentative timeline below.
October 2022
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
November 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Quantum 3
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
December 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy A Quantum 2
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy Jump
- Galaxy Jump 2
January 2023
- Galaxy Tab A8
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
- Galaxy Buddy 2
- Galaxy Wide 6
- Galaxy Wide 5
- Galaxy Buddy
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy XCover 5
February 2023
- Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
Looking at the timeline, we can see that Samsung is planning on updating at least 50 phones over the course of the upcoming 4 months. This surely is a very strong commitment and something that we have not seen before.
Whether or not these updates arrive on time for these devices is still something that we are looking forward to seeing, but knowing Samsung's software update history, we should not be worried.
Do you see your Samsung Galaxy phone in the list? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments