Android 13 Go Edition Announced by Google, a Stripped Down, Easier to Upgrade Version

It has been five years since Google first came out with the Android Go edition. The purpose was to tailor the core mobile platform to more affordable phones that do not have a lot of storage or memory. Today, over 180 million people are coming online in the last twelve months alone and Google has also decided to announce the Android 13 Go edition.

With the announcement of the Android 13 Go edition, Google is also marking a milestone, there are now over 250 monthly active devices that are powered by Android Go.

To ensure that Google is able to serve the growing number of users, the company is going to be focusing on three critical parts; reliability, usability, and customization. With Android 13 Go edition, Google aims to make the experience a lot better for everyone.

Android 13 Go Edition Aims to Provide Direct Software Updates, Tailored Content, and Loads of Customization Features

When you are talking about updating the software through normal means, it does take a lot of storage space. However, with Android 13 Go edition, Google is bringing Google Play System Updates to the devices which are going to help ensure that the devices can receive important software updates outside major Android releases without any issue. This is going to make the delivery of critical updates a lot simpler without actually compromising the storage of the device. The phone will stay up to date over time and you will not have to wait for the next release or a software push from the phone manufacturer to experience the best software.

Furthermore, with Android 13 Go edition, Google has added intelligence that is going to help you make the most out of your phone. The new release brings you the Discover feature, which lets you swipe right from your home screen and see a curated list of articles as well as other content that you might be interested in.

Google believes everyone should be able to customize their phones the way they want to and with Android 13 Go edition, you are getting Material You design for the first time. Users will be able to customize the entirety of their phone's color scheme so it can coordinate with their wallpaper. When you set the wallpaper, you will see corresponding color schemes to choose from.

Last but not the least, Android 13 Go edition is also going to bring key Android 13 features such as Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences, and more. Google has stated that the devices launching with the latest, lighter version of Android will be surfacing next year, in 2023.

In case you need more information on the software, you can head here.