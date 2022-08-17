Download Android 13 for Supported Google Pixel Phones

It has been a few days since Google released Android 13 for all the supported Google Pixel phones and while the update is not a major one in terms of design overall, it is still nice to see Google launching a proper OS update ahead of the scheduled time. Google Pixel users all around the world should be getting the update any moment now.

However, we do know that the updates happen in staged roll-outs, which means that some regions might get the update a bit late. If you are impatient, however, and want to get the taste of Android 13 before it even hits your region, you can go ahead and manually sideload the update if you wish to.

Download Android 13 OTA Images for Google Pixel Phones

Now, the good news is that the update is available for all the phones that support it. This means that every phone released since Pixel 4 is going to get the update. As always, we are going to be posting both the OTA images and Factory Images for your convenience, so you do not have any issues with the updating process. You can download the file of your choice and get started.

Just look at the download links below, and download the files you want.

Once you have downloaded the right files, you can go ahead and install Android 13 on your device. If you want to know how to install Android 13, you can head over to our guide here or wait for an updated guide with the latest links.