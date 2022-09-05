Menu
Android 12L and Wear OS 3.5 Officially Launched by Samsung

Furqan Shahid
Sep 5, 2022
Samsung Shows Off How the Foldable Phones are Made in a New Video

We have reached a point where outside of Google, Samsung is the best OEM if you are looking for a definitive Android experience. I am not just talking about the user experience and the interface that you get from One UI, but actually the software support, too. Samsung is easily the fastest when it comes to delivering timely updates and the company has finally launched Android 12L for its foldable phones, along with Wear OS 3.5 for supported smartwatches.

The updates are rolling out today and for those wondering, Android 12L is heading to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. The update arrives as part of One UI 4.1.1. The update is also going to head to the Z Fold 2, the original Galaxy Z Flip as well as the 5G variant, and the original Galaxy Fold.

Your Samsung Foldable Phones and Smartwatches are Getting a Taste of Android 12L and Wear OS 3.5

Android 12L on top of One UI 4.1.1 brings a new taskbar experience to foldable phones which will help with the overall experience. You also get access to a pair of new gestures that quickly launch into multi-tasking modes and last but not least, a tweaked feature to take selfies using the cover screen.

As far as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Android 12L are concerned you are getting better camera controls on the cover screen along with the Direct Dial settings for certain contacts.

In addition to Android 12L, the Galaxy Watch 4 series is also getting the Wear OS 3.5 update which comes on top of the One UI 4.5 Watch update. Beta test has been going on for some time and this is the version that Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro run.

If you are wondering about the new features, you are getting a focus on accessibility, as well as a full QWERTY keyboard on Samsung's built-in keyboard app. Samsung also mentions that new watch faces will also start rolling out.

While still based on Tizen, Samsung has also decided to bring some of the features to older Galaxy Watches, as well.

Samsung has also mentioned that all of these new updates including Android 12L will start rolling out this week, with a gradual rollout globally in the coming weeks. For those interested, the full details of the update can be found here.

